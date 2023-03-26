Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $962,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

