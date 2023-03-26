Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 3,250 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $6,778,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE RF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

