Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,532 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $5,567,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

