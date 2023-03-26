Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 2,014 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $475.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

