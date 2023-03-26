Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 6,452 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

