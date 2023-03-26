Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

