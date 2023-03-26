Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 5,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.29. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.