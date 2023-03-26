Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 5,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.29. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82.
Total Energy Services Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Featured Stories
