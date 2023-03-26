Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Head-To-Head Survey

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S $5.83 billion N/A -$717.63 million ($0.38) -25.83

Risk & Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danske Bank A/S.

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S -10.69% -2.62% -0.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 2 1 3 0 2.17

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Danske Bank A/S pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ballston Spa Bancorp beats Danske Bank A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions. The Personal and Business Customers segment serves personal customers and small and medium-sized corporates across all Nordic markets. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment deals with large corporate and institutional customers. The Danica Pension offers pension schemes, life insurance policies, and health insurance policies in Denmark and Norway. The Northern Ireland segment provides services to retail and commercial customers through a network of branches and business centers in Northern Ireland alongside digital channels. The Non-core segment includes customer segments that are no longer considered part of the core business. The Group Functions segment represents the group treasury, group support functions and eliminations, including the elimination of returns on own shares

