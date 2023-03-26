DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $884,267.71

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $884,267.71 and $86.28 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00076850 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00152757 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00035784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,909,216 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

