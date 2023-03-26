Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 305.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.