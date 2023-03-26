Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche EuroShop Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €18.39 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €14.92 ($16.04) and a 1-year high of €26.80 ($28.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.84.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

About Deutsche EuroShop

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.