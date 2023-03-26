DeversiFi (DVF) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,334.96

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $62.85 million and $23,334.96 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

