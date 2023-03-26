Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.14% of Dollar General worth $79,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 55.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $205.81 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.98.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

