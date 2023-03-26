Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) versus AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Head-To-Head Review

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AERWINS Technologies and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

AERWINS Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Draganfly has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Draganfly.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Draganfly $5.63 million 9.73 -$12.93 million $0.21 7.86

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A Draganfly 26.95% -63.04% -53.90%

Volatility and Risk

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly has a beta of 3.76, meaning that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Draganfly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

