DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

