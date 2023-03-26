EAC (EAC) Price Up 114.2% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $3,561.78 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 114.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00338072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01299503 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,415.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

