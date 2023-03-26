ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.28.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

About ECN Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.