ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ECN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.28.
ECN Capital Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
