Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

