Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 3,039 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of QSR opened at $62.31 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

