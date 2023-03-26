Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,305 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 897,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 234.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software Stock Up 1.5 %

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

