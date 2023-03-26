Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,082 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,112,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.