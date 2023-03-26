Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

