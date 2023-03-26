Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $153.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.