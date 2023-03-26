Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,925,000.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABG opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

