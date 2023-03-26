Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Raised by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

