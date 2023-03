Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 5.5 %

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.00.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

