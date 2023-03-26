Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ (ENTA) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $837.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

