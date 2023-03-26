Energi Price Hits $0.23 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.50 million and $361,735.28 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,966,646 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

