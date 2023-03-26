Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.34 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $333,857.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017773 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,957,386 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

