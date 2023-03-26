Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average of $262.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

