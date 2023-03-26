Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Volume of $217,035.42

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00005470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $103.37 million and $217,035.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,019.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00334129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00576987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00072729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00446109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,446,789 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.