Ergo Price Reaches $1.53 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005504 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $103.33 million and $230,675.51 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,841.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00334408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00580837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00072556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00449009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,437,987 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

