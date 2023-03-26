Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 23,726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Danaher by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after buying an additional 567,259 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.48. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

