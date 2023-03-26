Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $267.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

