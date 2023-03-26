Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

