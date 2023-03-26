Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.80–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.05–$0.85 EPS.

Express Stock Performance

EXPR stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Express has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPR. StockNews.com raised Express to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

In other news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Express by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 746,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 711,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Express by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 446,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Express by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 403,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

