Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Express (NYSE:EXPRGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.80–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.05–$0.85 EPS.

Express Stock Performance

EXPR stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Express has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPR. StockNews.com raised Express to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Express

In other news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Express by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 746,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 711,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Express by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 446,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Express by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 403,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile



Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Express (NYSE:EXPR)

