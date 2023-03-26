Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

