Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.36 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

