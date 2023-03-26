Farmers Trust Co. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $105.59 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

