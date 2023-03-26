Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

