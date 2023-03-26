Farmers Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

