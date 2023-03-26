Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.