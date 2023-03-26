Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

