Fellaz Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00013023 BTC on popular exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $7.40 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fellaz has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00332576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,300.89 or 0.26013810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010160 BTC.

About Fellaz

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.