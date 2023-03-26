Fetch.ai Achieves Market Capitalization of $306.18 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $306.18 million and $31.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00061349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.