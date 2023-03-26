Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,949 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 0.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FHLC opened at $60.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

