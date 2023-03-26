FidoMeta Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.13 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00329954 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.74 or 0.25808707 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010080 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.