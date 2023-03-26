Field & Main Bank Buys 645 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

