Field & Main Bank Has $1.49 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.0% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

