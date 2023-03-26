Field & Main Bank Has $1.79 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

